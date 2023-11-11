Stanislaus State receives $3M grant to help boost enrollment

TURLOCK - Stanislaus State is using $3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to boost student enrollment and increase retention.

The university is looking to meet criteria from before the pandemic. The initiative will also expand the university's ability to support low-income and underrepresented students.

"Securing a $3 million Title III grant is a monumental achievement for Stanislaus State and reflects our unwavering commitment to student success," said Vice President for Student Affairs Christine Erickson. "This is a huge win that will empower us to support initiatives aimed at tackling enrollment and retention challenges head-on."

The grant aims to expand retention and re-enrollment programs, provide guidance to first-year students, implement a campuswide early alert system for faculty to share concerns about a student, revise education planning tools and integrate a mental health and career service into first-year advising.

In the fall of 2019, the student population was close to 11,000. But in the fall of 2022, that number shrank to a little more than 10,100.