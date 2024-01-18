Stanislaus County detects first 3 deaths caused by tranq, fentanyl mix

STANISLAUS COUNTY - Health officials in Stanislaus County have detected the first overdose deaths blamed on a potent mixture of the animal tranquilizer known as xylazine and street fentanyl.

Xylazine, known more commonly by its street name Tranq, is considered a cheap yet deadly sedative. It's been approved by the FDA for vet use in large animals.

But the troubling trend of tranq infiltrating the nation's drug supply has officially reached our own backyard.

Drug dealers are now mixing tranq with fentanyl in Stanislaus County.

Health officials said at least three people have died from the lethal mixture. These are the first deaths in that county tied to the drug.

Surrounding communities have been sounding the alarm over an increase in Xylazine detected in their area. Health officials have been preparing for this moment.

"We didn't want it to happen, but we knew it was going to happen sooner later because other communities are dealing with it," said Dr. Bernardo Mora, the Medical Director of Stanislaus County Behavioral Health. "As if Fentanyl wasn't deadly enough, it just increases the chance that you know, someone is going to die from taking that."

Tranq is not an opoid. This means if someone accidentally takes the drug, normal overdose medications like Narcan will not save them.

It's further complicating an already out-of-control drug crisis.

"It may be a boring message by now, but it's still a good message," Mora said. "You know that it's not safe to take these kinds of substances, and especially when you may be fooled. You know, thinking that we're getting one thing, but really trading for something much more deadly."

Dr. Mora did not have details on when the three people died or if the cases were connected but says it should serve as a reminder to the public to not take a pill if you cannot trace exactly where it came from. Tranq is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer and the CDC it is not meant for use in humans.

Since 2019, the CDC has seen an over 200% increase in the use of tranq further complicating the fight against the drug epidemic. What makes things even more complex, tranq is not an opioid, which means overdose medications like Narcan are not effective in saving someone's life if they take a counterfeit pill laced with tranq.

The Stanislaus County Opioid Safety Coalition is hoping to take preventative steps in educating the public about the dangers of all illegal substances.