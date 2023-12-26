Stanislaus County deputies use PIT maneuver on suspect during chase, 2 patrol cars damaged

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Several vehicles, including two Stanislaus County Sheriff patrol cars, were damaged in a crash that followed a chase near Modesto late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and ended near Yosemite Boulevard and Kerr Avenue.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing a suspect and used a PIT maneuver.

Two patrol cars as well as the suspect's vehicle were damaged – with the suspect ending up crashing into a fence.

Deputies said the suspect tried to get out and run, but he was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Modesto resident Roberto Daniel Acosta.