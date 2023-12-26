Stanislaus County deputies use PIT maneuver on suspect during chase, 2 patrol cars damaged
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Several vehicles, including two Stanislaus County Sheriff patrol cars, were damaged in a crash that followed a chase near Modesto late Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. and ended near Yosemite Boulevard and Kerr Avenue.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing a suspect and used a PIT maneuver.
Two patrol cars as well as the suspect's vehicle were damaged – with the suspect ending up crashing into a fence.
Deputies said the suspect tried to get out and run, but he was eventually taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Modesto resident Roberto Daniel Acosta.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.