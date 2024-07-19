Stanislaus County volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies to help families in need

Volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies for children in need in Stanislaus County

MODESTO – We are in the middle of a sizzling summer and before you know it, a new school year will begin. But for families on a budget, buying school supplies can be expensive.

That's why the Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services teamed up with the United Way and other local groups to help families in their community.

There are so many backpacks to choose from – some have sparkles, others popular characters, and classic superheroes with a little flair.

Stephanie Bazan, Karen Lumpkin and Tammy Belew all work for the Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services.

This trio is on a mission to purchase 1,100 backpacks and school supplies for the sixth annual Kids Connect Community Celebration in Modesto.

"We do believe we'll have enough backpacks for all the kids that attend this year," Lumpkin said.

On this day, they've become super-shoppers filling up their carts with as many school supplies as their budget allows.

"I am trying to take count of all the backpacks that we're getting the price to see to get to that $2,000," Bazan said.

It didn't take long to reach that goal.

All three maneuvered their carts overflowing with school essentials and headed toward the register.

And now that they've crossed the finish line, it's time to get packing.

"So far I'm putting in mechanical pencils," said Christine Vecente-Kovacs.

Stanislaus County volunteers are spread out, stuffing each backpack with enough supplies for each child in need.

Vecente-Kovacs has been volunteering for three years. She says every family in the community is welcome to attend the backpack giveaway.

"We don't turn anyone away, and there's no income limit as well, so it's for the whole community," Vecente-Kovacs said.

The event aims to lessen the financial burden on families like Damien Glasper.

"Even the most basic backpacks can cost $10 to $15 at some of these places and that's not available to everyone," Glasper said.

Glasper and his partner have two young girls, with one starting school in the fall.

In times of need, he's grateful he can count on others in his own community.

"So we're really happy to be able to get the chance to get a backpack with supplies," Glasper said.

