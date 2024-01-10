Watch CBS News
Standoff leads to evacuation of Sacramento area apartments

Apartments evacuated during standoff in Carmichael
Apartments evacuated during standoff in Carmichael 00:25

CARMICHAEL - An apartment complex has been evacuated as deputies try to get a suspect to surrender in Sacramento County Wednesday night. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a man shooting rounds from his apartment at Sienna Square Apartments, located on the 4700 block of Marconi Avenue in Carmichael.

Deputies said no one had been injured as of 7:10 p.m. 

The SWAT team is at the scene as they attempt to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. 

CBS13 has a team at the scene. Check back later for more information on this developing story. 

