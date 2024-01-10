Standoff leads to evacuation of Sacramento area apartments
CARMICHAEL - An apartment complex has been evacuated as deputies try to get a suspect to surrender in Sacramento County Wednesday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a man shooting rounds from his apartment at Sienna Square Apartments, located on the 4700 block of Marconi Avenue in Carmichael.
Deputies said no one had been injured as of 7:10 p.m.
The SWAT team is at the scene as they attempt to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.
CBS13 has a team at the scene. Check back later for more information on this developing story.
