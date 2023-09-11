Watch CBS News
Standoff in North Highlands involving bomb threat ends peacefully

By CBS13 Staff

NORTH HIGHLANDS - The scene is all clear after Sacramento deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat at a North Highlands home. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from someone living inside a home off Mountain Oak Way Sunday night. The caller said a 60-year-old man, living on and off at the house, claimed he had an explosive device. Hostage negotiators continued to talk to the man into the evening hours, hoping he'd come out safely.

"Number one, if he does have anything dangerous that it doesn't present any danger to anybody else surrounding that residence. Everybody that was inside that home has been evacuated," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Neighbors tell CBS13 that multiple families live in the home and claim similar incidents have happened in the past. The sheriff's spokesman says there are no signs pointing to this being a criminal situation, but rather a mental health crisis.

