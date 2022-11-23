Stainless steel children's cups recalled for risk of lead poisoning

(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for stainless steel cups and bottles due to risk of lead poisoning.

Green Sprouts is issuing the recall for its stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups, and sip & straw cups.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottom base of the bottles and cups can break off, exposing a dot of solder that contains lead. Lead is toxic and can cause health problems, especially in children.

There are seven reports where the bottom of a bottle broke off, exposing the lead. No injuries have been reported.

About 10,500 bottles and cups were sold nationwide from January 2020 through September 2022. They were carried at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores. They were also sold on those stores websites, as well as Amazon. They come in aqua, pink, green and navy colors. The spouts and straws on top of them are made of silicone.

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup Consumer Product Safety Commission

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip Straw Cup Consumer Product Safety Commission

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottle Consumer Product Safety Commission

The six ounce stainless steel sippy cups have a tracking number of 29218V06985 or 35719V06985.

The six ounce stainless steel sip & straw cups have a tracking number of 33020V06985

The eight ounce stainless steel straw bottles have a tracking number of 29218V06985 or 35719V06985.

Tracking numbers can be found on the bottom of the base.

Customers are told to throw the cups and bottles away. Green Sprouts is offering full refunds in the form of store credit. The company is directly contacting known customers.