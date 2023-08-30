Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing at the Zinfandel light rail station following a fight between 2 individuals

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 08/30/2023
Morning headlines - 08/30/2023 02:48

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A person was stabbed following a fight at the Zinfandel light rail station, said authorities. 

The fight involved two individuals and it took place on Wednesday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m. 

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the victim was stabbed in the arm and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The incident impacted train service for a short period of time, but all services are now in operation.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.