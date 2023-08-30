Stabbing at the Zinfandel light rail station following a fight between 2 individuals

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A person was stabbed following a fight at the Zinfandel light rail station, said authorities.

The fight involved two individuals and it took place on Wednesday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the victim was stabbed in the arm and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident impacted train service for a short period of time, but all services are now in operation.