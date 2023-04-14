Stabbing victim in Tuolumne County was flown out for medical care

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- One person has been stabbed in the area of Phoenix Lake Road, near Bear Cub Drive, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Friday morning, and it caused several road closures.

The victim was flown out by medics for medical care, but the victim's condition is currently unknown.

All road closures have since been lifted.

This remains an active investigation and more information will be released in the future.