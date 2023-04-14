Watch CBS News
Local Community

Stabbing victim in Tuolumne County was flown out for medical care

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/14/2023
Morning headlines - 04/14/2023 01:23

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- One person has been stabbed in the area of Phoenix Lake Road, near Bear Cub Drive, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened on Friday morning, and it caused several road closures.

The victim was flown out by medics for medical care, but the victim's condition is currently unknown. 

All road closures have since been lifted. 

This remains an active investigation and more information will be released in the future.

**UPDATE****LAW ENFORECEMENT ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF PHOENIX LAKE ROAD** Road closures have been lifted. Please...

Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Friday, April 14, 2023

First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.