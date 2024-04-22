Stabbing inside Elk Grove home under investigation
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a stabbing inside a home on Monday, police say.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers are in the area of Poppy Ridge Road and Oasis Park for a stabbing investigation. Police note that the stabbing happened inside a home.
The person's injuries are non-life-threatening, police say; the incident has been isolated.
A heightened police presence is in the area.
Police note that they're aware of some incorrect social media chatter surrounding the incident.
No other details about the incident, including what led up to the stabbing, have been released.