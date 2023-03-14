St. Patrick's Day is coming and here's where you can enjoy the specials in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- St. Patrick's Day may be a commemoration of the death of the patron saint of Ireland, but it is also an occasion to celebrate Irish heritage.

Many American cities celebrate it with a parade, and Sacramento is no different. The city puts on an annual parade that is combined with live musical entertainment and outdoor beer gardens. This year, the Old Sacramento's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be on Saturday, March 18, and it will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Local bars and restaurants are also joining the celebration with their very own promotions.

Here are some of the deals to consider if you're planning to be part of the sea of green.

Jungle Bird

The celebration starts early at Jungle Bird, with their specials only on Wednesday, March 15. Themed "Travel with the Jungle Bird", they bring you on a journey to Ireland with specials that begin at 4 p.m.

Food specials include:

Corned beef bao tacos - $12

Loco moco cottage pie - $16

Island-style pasty - $8

Drink specials range from $10, and you can expect customized drinks just for the occasion.

The Jungle Bird

Midtown Spirits

The first legal distillery in Sacramento is celebrating with a St. Patty Day Slushie and "Lucky Hour All Day", where Happy Hour prices are offered the whole day.

They will also be serving festive Irish fare from the kitchen:

Corned beef with brown sugar and mustard glaze

Reuben sandwich

Ink Eats & Drinks

St. Patrick's Day specials at Ink Eats are ongoing all week through Sunday. Their food specials include:

Irish nachos

Fish & chips

Corned beef & cabbage

Corned beef sandwich

Corned beef hash (brunch only)

There are also special offers for their drinks, including an Irish Car Bomb, Porchlight Lager (green beer), and Shamrock Shake.

Ink Eats & Drinks

Coin-Op Game Room

Get your game on with classic arcade games at this watering hole with their specials that include drinks such as:

Kiss Me I'm The Bomb - $10

Nitro Stout with a shot of Bailey's

McMama's Brew - $11

Teeling Irish Whiskey with Mr. Black's Coffee Liqueur and fall spice syrup

Tank House

Drinks and food specials are ongoing from Tuesday to Friday (March 14 - 17), and they include:

Lucky tots - $10

Corned beef sandwich - $16

Dublin drop shot - $10

Frozen Irish coffee - $10

Jameson ginger and lime - $5