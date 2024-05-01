Sprinkler system holds fire at Rancho Cordova warehouse in check

Crews contain commercial fire in Rancho Cordova before it could get bigger

Crews contain commercial fire in Rancho Cordova before it could get bigger

Crews contain commercial fire in Rancho Cordova before it could get bigger

RANCHO CORDOVA – Firefighters say an early morning warehouse fire in Rancho Cordova could have been much worse due to what was inside the building.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Gold River Road a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was inside a warehouse but, luckily, the flames were being held in check by the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the contents inside the building, and its proximity to a large storage facility, firefighters say the incident could have been a lot more significant if not for the sprinklers.

The fire won't impact the business' opening later in the morning.