Spring fever breaks out in Land Park, people enjoying a break in the rain

SACRAMENTO - It is one of the first sunny weekends we have seen in a while, and people used Saturday to get out of the house.

"After that hectic rain, it is so nice to finally see the sun," said Ritta Ibrahim Khil, who was out in Land Park on Saturday.

It was a brief relief from what has been a wet winter for Californians.

"I had a fit when it was raining because I could not go outside and I was not happy," said Jordan, a young girl out at the park with her family.

Whether taking the family to the zoo, enjoying a sweet treat, riding a bike or just going on a stroll around Land Park - this was the day to do it.

"Honestly, it is amazing. I came here with my baby, my family, we came to the zoo," said Kimberly Grauf. "It is a wonderful day today."

Kids were happy to explore the outdoors again and do things they cannot do while cooped up inside.

"You can find a good stick and whack a tree with it," said Jordan.

A group of Russians that just moved to America three months ago were outside grilling for the first time. They got a wet welcome they did not expect.

"We are making some kind of chicken and trying to be Americans," said Kseniia Khraamtsova. "We were expecting nice weather, but we are hopeful for the summer."

Picnics in the park may be back on pause again soon with more rainy days on the way, but until then, playing around the pond seems like a good way to spend the day.

"It was just with my family, that was the best part for me, seeing my child smile," said Grauf.

