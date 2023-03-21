Spring break 2023 may be the busiest travel season ever for the airline industry

A new forecast shows that spring break 2023 may be the busiest travel season ever for the airline industry.

According to Airlines for America, 10 major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue, are expected to carry a record number of passengers this season.

One travel expert says to expect more of what we've been seeing a lot of, which is longer lines at airports and bigger crowds at popular destinations.

Scott Keyes, Founder and Chief Flight Expert at Going, said, "I think you're seeing a re-normalization of travel in 2023, both for spring break and beyond."

Experts say spring is seen as a critical test for the airline industry, which is still working to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels despite robust demand.