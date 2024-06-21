Spooked horse that disappeared in Nevada County found days later

Horse found days later after disappearing in Nevada County

Horse found days later after disappearing in Nevada County

Horse found days later after disappearing in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY – A spooked horse has finally been found after disappearing days ago in Nevada County.

Sparky ran off after being scared last Saturday while out on a trail along Carr Feeley Lake Road.

He was fully tacked and his owners worried he might get caught up or injured.

Search crews ended up tracking him down after he was spotted on someone's ring doorbell camera, headed toward Fuller Lake.

Recently, in neighboring Placer County, a similar story happened when the owners of a donkey that went missing in 2019 learned he had been living alongside a herd of elk.