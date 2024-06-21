Watch CBS News
Spooked horse that disappeared in Nevada County found days later

By Rachel Wulff

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – A spooked horse has finally been found after disappearing days ago in Nevada County.

Sparky ran off after being scared last Saturday while out on a trail along Carr Feeley Lake Road.

He was fully tacked and his owners worried he might get caught up or injured.

Search crews ended up tracking him down after he was spotted on someone's ring doorbell camera, headed toward Fuller Lake.

Recently, in neighboring Placer County, a similar story happened when the owners of a donkey that went missing in 2019 learned he had been living alongside a herd of elk.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 5:56 PM PDT

