Suspect arrested after Snapchat video showed man in Spider-Man costume asking minors for sex at park

TWAIN HARTE – A man is under arrest after he allegedly approached minors at a California park and asked for sex – all while wearing a Spider-Man costume.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 1, they learned about a Snapchat video that apparently showed a man dressed as Spider-Man walking up to two juveniles at a park and asking if they wanted to have sex.

Detectives were able to find the two juveniles who were approached in the video and confirmed that the incident happened at Twain Harte's Epperson Park.

More witnesses who saw the suspect in costume were interviewed and detectives were able to identify him as 27-year-old Kyle Hanna.

Deputies showed up at Hanna's residence on Dec. 5, the sheriff's office says, and searched his room – finding the Spider-Man costume worn in the Snapchat video. Eight other Spider-Man costumes were also found outside the residence in a trashcan, the sheriff's office says.

Hanna was eventually arrested at his home the next day. He is facing charges of contacting a minor with intent to have sex.

Twain Harte is a Tuolumne County community about 70 miles east of Stockton.