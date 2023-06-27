Stockton 99 Speedway drivers say sideshow crackdown unfairly targeted them

STOCKTON – Did a recent crackdown on sideshows go too far?

On Sunday, the Stockton 99 Speedway hosted a drifting event for drivers to run laps. When drivers and spectators left the venue, some faced traffic stops, tickets and arrests.

Nowadays, the 99 Speedway is where you will find Gerardo Herrera.

"I wanted to get away from the sideshow scene and get away from that and be more responsible," he said.

The adrenaline junkie traded the streets for the speedway's quarter-mile track. Herrera became a convert after Robert Pascua caught him doing donuts outside the track about two years ago.

"One thing that a lot of people don't understand is if these kids don't have somewhere to go — or even an option for somewhere to go — that you're only going to have one thing and they're going to take it to the streets," Pascua told CBS13.

The veteran drifter took over the event in 2016.

"Drivers pay a fee to run multiple laps while receiving feedback on their performances," he said.

For hours, about 65 drivers showed up for Sunday's Outlaw Drift Series. As they did, the San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce launched an operation.

In the afternoon, authorities conducted almost 100 traffic stops and ticketed more than 40 people while arresting some people for drugs, guns and pursuit charges.

Stockton police served as the leading agency in the operation and also reported that the task force impounded 15 vehicles.

"It's just like waiting outside the bar, waiting for somebody drunk at the end of the day," Pascua said.

It is not clear how many drifting drivers or spectators were part of the roundup.

The 99 Speedway is concerned the crackdown could deter people from seeking thrills outside of the illegal takeovers.

Pascua said he understands the crackdowns on sideshows and the speedway often works with law enforcement. The problem is that he feels like the operation unfairly targeted the very people trying to get away from that lifestyle.

Herrera agrees.

"People are going to be scared of coming to these events," Herrera said.