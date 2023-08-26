Speeding motorcylist dies in Orangevale intersection crash, CHP says

ORANGEVALE — A speeding motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV in an Orangevale intersection, authorities said Saturday.

It happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Oak Drive and Madison Avenue.

A GMC Yukon was stopped in the northbound lanes of Blue Oak at Madison as the motorcyclist was traveling "at an extremely high rate of speed" along eastbound Madison approaching Blue Oak, the California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said.

The woman driving the GMC attempted to turn left onto Madison and was struck by the motorcyclist in the middle of the intersection.

The motorcyclist, only described as a man, was ejected out onto the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Two children were in the GMC at the time of the collision. They and the woman were not injured.