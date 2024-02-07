Watch CBS News
Speeding driver hospitalized after crash on Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say a speeding driver caused a crash along an Arden Arcade late Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 11 a.m., a car was trying to pull out of a driveway along Marconi Avenue, near Montclaire Street, and was waiting in the center lane when it was struck by a van.

54a82051-f714-4657-a1bb-4bade0d1ff2c.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

That van driver, who officers say was speeding, then crashed into a second car.

Both cars ended up coming to a rest in the grassy area of an apartment complex nearby.

Officers say the speeding driver suffered major injuries in the crash. The other drivers were also taken to the hospital. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 12:30 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

