Speeding driver hospitalized after crash on Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say a speeding driver caused a crash along an Arden Arcade late Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 11 a.m., a car was trying to pull out of a driveway along Marconi Avenue, near Montclaire Street, and was waiting in the center lane when it was struck by a van.

Scene of the crash. CBS13

That van driver, who officers say was speeding, then crashed into a second car.

Both cars ended up coming to a rest in the grassy area of an apartment complex nearby.

Officers say the speeding driver suffered major injuries in the crash. The other drivers were also taken to the hospital.