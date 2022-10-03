Spectator appears to be struck by car in San Francisco sideshow video Spectator appears to be struck by car in San Francisco sideshow video 00:50

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a sideshow incident early Sunday morning that was captured in video that appeared to show a spectator being struck by a participating vehicle.

Police confirmed that on Sunday shortly after 12 a.m., officers assigned to the Southern Station responded to the intersection of Main Street and Harrison Street after a report of a stunt driving incident.

Arriving officers observed a large number of vehicles and bystanders at the scene participating in sideshow activity. Video taken from above the incident and posted on social media showed a black four-door sedan doing donuts in the middle of the intersection while a person in a blue sweatshirt appears to be filming the car as it performed stunts.

Person apparently hit by car during SF sideshow. CBS/Instagram user itsmrinaligoyal

The car is seen turning into the individual, who briefly got on the hood of the car before rolling off and landing on the ground. That was when the car appeared to skid into the person.

Video shows a car hitting one person during a San Francisco sideshow after midnight Sunday at Main & Harrison. @KPIXtv

🎥 IG/itsmrinaligoyal pic.twitter.com/4QSESRCn8x — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) October 3, 2022

The individual remains on the ground briefly and then apparently tries to retrieve their cell phone and shoe that was knocked off their foot while the vehicle continued to drive in circles with squealing tires. The individual eventually moved to the edge of the crowd and safety, but a second individual was also nearly struck by the same vehicle.

Police said officers dispersed the crowd and vehicles. The department did not receive any reports regarding a person struck by a vehicle during the stunt driving incident.

Police said no arrests have been made in the incident and it remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.