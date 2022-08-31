Watch CBS News
California

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

/ AP

SpaceX launches 50+ Starlink satellites
SpaceX launches 50+ Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit 10:50

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night.

The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m.

The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage.

Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the seventh flight of the booster.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.