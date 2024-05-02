Southbound I-5 traffic backs up for miles after major injury big rig crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Traffic has backed up on southbound Interstate 5 in southern Sacramento County due to a major injury big rig crash Thursday afternoon, the CHP said.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 at Lambert Road and is blocking one lane of the interstate. It's unknown when the lane will be cleared.

Officers said half the big rig is on the freeway and the other half is down an embankment.

Traffic can be seen backed up to Elk Grove Boulevard, which is about six miles from the area of the crash.

The Consumnes Fire Department and Walnut Grove Fire Department are also at the scene.

What led up to the crash is unknown.