Shooting suspect search: The terrifying moments inside a south Sacramento house party

SACRAMENTO - The search for a shooting suspect continues after one man was shot dead at a house party in south Sacramento on Friday night.

Sacramento police said it happened on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue at around 11:20 p.m.

Neighbors described the crime scene on their street as absolute chaos.

Sacramento police said one man died at the scene, and a second victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Both had at least one gunshot wound.

On Saturday, nearly a full day after the shooting, CSI and Sacramento police were still combing through all the evidence with the suspect still on the loose.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows people hitting the ground inside a house party, and a neighbor's surveillance video captured the sound of gunshots firing off and then sirens. Dozens of police cars swarmed 36th Avenue on Friday night.

"Sometimes people have parties, but that is pretty much the only noise you hear in this neighborhood," said one neighbor who lives less than a block from the home where the shooting happened.

Neighbors said the shooting happened in the front yard of the house party that had over 80 high schoolers in attendance. They first heard fireworks and then gunshots.

"I heard some screaming and yelling afterward," said one neighbor. "It did not sound fun."

Evidence markers lined the driveway of the home Saturday afternoon as investigators went in and out of the crime scene. People could not get to their homes until around 2 p.m. Saturday because the street was blocked for the investigation.

"I am just kind of sad, but also a little bit more cautious and scared," said one neighbor. "Unfortunately, as much as it happens in America, we have to stay inside and keep yourself safe."

Neighbors told CBS13 they have never had any issues on the street until recently. It is a crowded street that has a lot of families with young children.

Police have not released any description of a suspect yet and are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter. The department is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Any witnesses with information regarding this investigation can contact the Sacramento police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man who died after next of kin has been notified.