1 person arrested after South Sacramento shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested one person in connection with a South Sacramento shooting.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, the suspect, a man, went to a home in the area of Hogan Drive and 47th Street and shot through the door.

Soon after, police arrested the suspect in the area of Arliss Way and Golf View Drive, next to the Sacramento Executive Airport. During the investigation, police were able to recover the firearm.

No further information about the incident has been released.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting happened near Sacramento International Airport]