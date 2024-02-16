Watch CBS News
South Sacramento retail theft suspect may be linked to more than a dozen other similar cases

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An investigation into a retail theft that happened in south Sacramento has led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be tied to more than a dozen other similar cases across Northern California, authorities said Friday.

Simmuel Reed, 20, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Reed is a known probationer and had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Following Reed's arrest, detectives located more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Bath & Body Works, Marshall's Nike, Zumiez and WSS inside his home. Many of the items still had the anti-theft security tags on them.

stolen-merch-1.jpg
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
stolen-merch-3.jpg
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Reed was a suspect in "more than 15 large retail theft" cases across Northern California, the sheriff's office said. Detectives believe Reed may have committed more thefts across the Sacramento area and ask any business owners who have been victimized by Reed to contact authorities.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 6:02 PM PST

