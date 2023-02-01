At least 1 killed in South Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a south Sacramento house fire Tuesday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened at around 9:15 p.m. along Albion Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Officials confirmed one person had died and another burn victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. There was a third person who was able to make it out of the home and was checked by medics at the scene.

The fire was contained in the home, which was a single-story residence. The cause remains under investigation.