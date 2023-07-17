Watch CBS News
Local News

South Sacramento home on La Almendra Way damaged in fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters say everyone got out safely during a house fire in south Sacramento on Monday morning.

The scene was along the 8200 block of La Almendra Way.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found flames coming from the side of a home. The flames were also extending into the garage and the home next door.

Crews were able to contain the flames, but not before the home was damaged. The extent of the damage is not clear, though.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.