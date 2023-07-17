South Sacramento home on La Almendra Way damaged in fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters say everyone got out safely during a house fire in south Sacramento on Monday morning.

The scene was along the 8200 block of La Almendra Way.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found flames coming from the side of a home. The flames were also extending into the garage and the home next door.

Crews were able to contain the flames, but not before the home was damaged. The extent of the damage is not clear, though.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.