1 dead, several others injured in South Sacramento 2-vehicle crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - One person has died and several others were injured in South Sacramento after a crash involving two SUVs.

According to the Metro Fire Department of Sacramento, emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle accident in South Sacramento at around 3:36 a.m. Saturday. There, five victims were treated at the scene. Four of them were taken to local trauma centers with various injuries, while one was pronounced deceased.

Although authorities have not said what led up to the crash, photos from the scene indicate that one of the vehicles may have crashed into the side of the other vehicle.

No further information has been released.