Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, several others injured in South Sacramento 2-vehicle crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning news update - 3/18/23
Morning news update - 3/18/23 04:08

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - One person has died and several others were injured in South Sacramento after a crash involving two SUVs. 

crash-1.jpg
Metro Fire of Sacramento

According to the Metro Fire Department of Sacramento, emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle accident in South Sacramento at around 3:36 a.m. Saturday. There, five victims were treated at the scene. Four of them were taken to local trauma centers with various injuries, while one was pronounced deceased. 

Although authorities have not said what led up to the crash, photos from the scene indicate that one of the vehicles may have crashed into the side of the other vehicle.

crash-2.jpg
Metro Fire of Sacramento

No further information has been released.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.