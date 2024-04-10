South Placer County voters could decide on half-cent sales tax measure for traffic relief

Some voters in Placer County may decide on a new tax to improve roadways

SACRAMENTO -- Voters in South Placer County may soon vote on a tax measure aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

The Placer County Transportation Planning Agency is actively pursuing a half-cent sales tax initiative to address the area's growing transportation needs.

The agency is now working with city leaders from Rocklin, Roseville, and Lincoln to seek approval for the measure to be included on the November ballot.

If approved, the proposed tax is forecasted to generate $1.58 billion over the next 30 years, with an estimated cost of $10 per month for the average citizen. The tax would only apply to residents of the three aforementioned cities.

The funds will be allocated to a variety of transportation projects, including the enhancement of the I-80 interchange at State Route 65, improvements to rail transit along the Capitol Corridor, and investments in public transit, biking and walking trails, and pothole repairs within the cities.

"Whatever they need to do to improve their local transportation systems, they can use from that new added revenue," said Matt Click, executive director of the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency.

Currently, the agency is in the final stages of refining its plans and is presenting them to each of the cities. Pending approval from all three, the measure will then be submitted to the county Board of Supervisors for consideration to be included on the November ballot.