South Natomas residents wonder if lost loggers chopped down wrong tree in front of home for sale

SACRAMENTO – Residents of a South Natomas neighborhood are wondering if lost loggers may be to blame for cutting down a tree.

A home on Azurite Way is surrounded by colorful flowers and lush landscaping – that is until you get to the front yard, which is now just a pile of freshly cut woodchips.

But it looked a lot different just days ago before someone chopped down the front yard tree.

"I heard the tree trimmers pull up and get started," said neighbor Heather Patton.

Patton lives next door and was sad to see the tree go.

"It provided a lot of nice shade in my backyard, that's for sure, so I'm going to miss that shade," Patton said.

The home is in the process of being sold, and on the Lyon Real Estate website you can clearly see what appears to be a mature camphor tree in the front yard dating back to when the home was built in 1987.

The homeowner has now moved out – and in a social media post says he did not hire anyone to cut down the tree. He's filed a vandalism report with police to try and track down the illegal loggers.

"It's strange when the realtor came by today and said we have no idea who came and trimmed the tree," Patton said.

Neighbors tell CBS13 the tree was removed by what seemed to be a legitimate tree removal company.

"They looked like a professional crew," Patton said. "They showed up, there was a couple of trucks, a trailer, they had grinder."

But no one saw any business name or phone number listed on the work trucks.

"I was very surprised to see they had cut down the entire tree," Patton said.

Other neighbors say they saw the same tree crew cutting down another tree later that day on the same street – and some think they might have mistaken the address.

"Maybe, that's a possibility, they showed up at the wrong house to do the work," Patton said.

Heather is just hoping the lost lumberjacks don't come back.

"I'm keeping an eye on my trees now though."

The real estate agent says a purchase offer had already been made and accepted on the home, but there has been no word yet if the missing tree will affect the final price.