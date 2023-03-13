Snow plowers have had objects thrown at their equipment, South Lake Tahoe officials say

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – City officials in South Lake Tahoe are urging residents to stop harassing snow plowers.

The city – like pretty much all of the Sierra Nevada recently – has been coated with a heavy blanket of snow. Snow plowers have been operating along Sierra Tract, Stateline, Bijou and Tahoe Island to try and keep vital roadways clear.

However, the city says frustrated residents have allegedly been harassing drivers and making the job even more difficult.

Some drivers even reported having objects thrown at their equipment, the city says.

"We know this has been a tough winter for everyone, but it does [not] warrant this behavior. Just be kind," the city said in a statement on Monday.

Crews are continuing snowplow operations in the Sierra Tract, Stateline, Bijou, and Tahoe Island plow zones. Snow... Posted by City of South Lake Tahoe Government on Monday, March 13, 2023

While the city says they understand that many residents are upset about having snow berms, officials say the berms are inevitable due to the limited space on the roads along with the snow conditions.

With the snow now being wet and heavy, the city warns that the berms will be even more difficult to clear.