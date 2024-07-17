Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in South Lake Tahoe shooting, assault

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting and assault that happened early Tuesday morning in South Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Christopher Guzman, 28, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and has since been booked into the El Dorado County Jail without bail, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said.

christopher-guzman.jpg
Christopher Guzman, 32, was arrested in connection to a shooting and assault that happened during the early morning of July 16, 2024, in South Lake Tahoe. One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds while a second person suffered what appeared to be blunt force trauma to the head, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said. South Lake Tahoe Police Department

Just before 6 a.m. on July 16, South Lake Tahoe police officers went to an address along Eloise Avenue near Tahoe Keys Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers located one victim, a 28-year-old man, who had injuries seemingly from blunt force trauma to the head. That man was treated at an area hospital and was later released.

A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was located with multiple gunshot wounds. South Lake Tahoe police on Wednesday said that man remained in critical condition at a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Guzman and the victims knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence, police said.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.