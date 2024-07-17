Man arrested in South Lake Tahoe shooting, assault

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting and assault that happened early Tuesday morning in South Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Christopher Guzman, 28, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and has since been booked into the El Dorado County Jail without bail, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said.

Just before 6 a.m. on July 16, South Lake Tahoe police officers went to an address along Eloise Avenue near Tahoe Keys Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers located one victim, a 28-year-old man, who had injuries seemingly from blunt force trauma to the head. That man was treated at an area hospital and was later released.

A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was located with multiple gunshot wounds. South Lake Tahoe police on Wednesday said that man remained in critical condition at a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Guzman and the victims knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence, police said.