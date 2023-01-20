South Lake Tahoe residents say they haven't received mail in weeks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – People living in South Lake Tahoe say they have not received mail in weeks.

Carly Bolger said she has not seen consistent delivery since Christmas. "One time and that was last Thursday," she said after visiting the U.S. Post Office located on Al Tahoe Blvd.

Pat Frega explains he has received his mail after visiting the post office in person. "The next day I got mail at the house and nothing since," he said

Following the multiple rounds of winter blasts, people visited the location after not seeing their mail carrier for weeks. "People have been waiting like two hours in line to get their mail that hasn't been delivered at home because of the snow, the snow, the snow," Mark Cutright said.

Even on a nice day, people claim they have not seen the mail truck. "In my neighborhood — in the county, it's one-lane road still. So, I'm assuming the postman can't get to the residences and people are wondering where their mail is," Deanna Heinrickason said.

The city manager told CBS13 roads have remained passable despite receiving multiple rounds of snow due to 24/7 operations.

Congressman Kevin Kiley visited the post office recently after receiving complaints from several people.

His office said he is now asking the postal service to come up with solutions to get mail delivery going again. From there, he wants an investigation into why there's been a breakdown of basic services to make sure this doesn't happen again.

But what is the U.S. Postal service doing? A spokesperson said it acquired several 4x4 vehicles and has people working longer hours while currently hiring.

In the meantime, people can come in person to get their mail, but it is not always short or successful.

"They're doing the best that they can," Bolger said.