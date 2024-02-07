South Lake Tahoe launches tool to track which streets have been plowed

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - A new snowplow tracking tool will allow people to view the progress of snow removal operations in South Lake Tahoe.

The city announced new GPS tracking devices will be installed on each snowplow. This will provide updates to the tracking system once the street has been plowed.

"We are excited to bring this new and innovative tracking tool to our residents. This tool not only allows us to be transparent and open about our snow removal operations but helps to keep residents informed about city operations," city manager Joe Irvin said in a statement.

People in South Lake Tahoe will be able to view the status via a color-coding system applied to each street. The streets will change color based on the timeframe of service on the tracking tool map.

Streets will be either green, red, yellow or blue. Streets that are green indicate they have been serviced within the last four hours, yellow streets were serviced within the last four to eight hours, red streets were serviced within the last eight to 12 hours and blue streets were serviced more than 12 hours ago.

City of South Lake Tahoe

The city's website says updates can take up to 15 minutes to make it into the system.

The tracking tool is still undergoing testing and the city is asking for feedback by sending an email to csltpw@cityofslt.us.

City public works staff worked with GeoTab Fleet Management Solutions to customize the tool. The website can be found by clicking here.