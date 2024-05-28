Property owner shoots and kills bear cub that entered South Lake Tahoe home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A bear cub was shot and killed by a property owner after sneaking into an El Dorado County home on Memorial Day.

A photo of the bear while it was still alive The Bear League

The Bear League, a nonprofit that works to keep bears safe and wild in their natural habitat, announced it on social media on Tuesday. The organization said it received a call from the homeowner's neighbor who said they witnessed the shooting.

The Bear League then notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A Fish and Wildlife investigation into the incident is now underway.

"[The property owner] deliberately wanted to kill that bear, it seems like," said Ann Bryant, director of the Bear League.

Bryant said the 16-month-old bear was taking a nap in a tree near the South Lake Tahoe home before entering it.

"The resident who shot him knew he was there," Bryant said. "He was aware that there was a bear that had taken a nap in his tree and he left his door wide open."

Bryant explained that the bear walked into the home through the open door likely trying to find something to eat.

"The bear went in thinking 'Hey, I'll go in and see what I can find in our refrigerator, and he easily got him out but then grabbed his gun and shot him twice," she said.

In a statement released to social media on Tuesday, the Bear League said, in part:

"The neighbor told us this person doesn't like the bears, thinks there are too many of them and has commented in the past that he wants to shoot them. As of right now, [Fish and Wildlife] is investigating what we consider to be an obvious crime. We are confident they will also see it this way and will hold this long-time local resident accountable for the inexcusable, deliberate and unnecessary death of one of our local bears."

Effort begins to strengthen bear protections in California

Meanwhile, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened up a public comment period on a draft of a black bear conservation plan.

The plan hasn't been updated since 1998 and would include things like new models to better track the population of bears and to minimize human-bear conflict.

"It's a modern reflection of black bears in California and their value and how we can make sure they're healthy and continue to thrive in the future," said Peter Tira, a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.

The public comment period for the draft of the black bear conservation plan is open until June 14.

Bryant said that despite what people think—although there are more eyes on bears—the population of bears is not increasing.

Kyle Parker, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, said a bear entering a home when someone is there is very unlikely.

"Bears in general, especially the black bears that we have in California and here locally in El Dorado County, they are more afraid of people than they are aggressive to them," Parker said.

Despite that, Bryant told CBS13 earlier this year that the Bear League had evicted more than 100 bears from homes and buildings in the Tahoe area during the winter season.

"It is just the bears doing what they need to just compensate for us taking over their forest," Bryant said in March.