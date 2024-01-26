Watch CBS News
Sonora sinkhole fix expected to take until February

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SONORA – Work is underway to fix a sinkhole that appeared right next to train tracks in Sonora this week.

The sinkhole, located along the upper part of Hospital Road in the city, first came to the attention of authorities on Wednesday. Residents had reported seeing the beginnings of the hole a little earlier, however.

Sonora police closed eastbound traffic on Hospital Road due to the hole. Local residents are being let through, and businesses in the area are staying open.

sinkhole-on-hospital-road-in-sonora-mymotherlode.jpg
The sinkhole in question. myMotherLode.com

After a meeting with the City of Sonora, local agencies, and Sierra Northern, a plan for fixing the hole has been formulated.

Officials estimate the fix won't be completed until Feb. 2.

While the sinkhole appeared just days after a train derailment also in Sonora, police have said there is no correlation between the two incidents. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 10:20 AM PST

