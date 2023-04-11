SONORA - The lockdown on Sonora Elementary School has been lifted, per the announcement made by Sonora Police Department.

We have confirmed that no firearm was actually seen by the reporting party. We have deemed the area to be safe. We are authorizing Sonora elementary school to lift the lock down. Posted by Sonora Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The school was on lockdown after a man was spotted in the area who was possibly carrying a firearm.

Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office investigated two separate reports of a wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a green shirt and possibly a gun.

During this time, authorities urged the public to avoid the area as a safety precaution and parents were advised to refrain from responding to the school at this time.

According to Sonora Police Department, they contacted a man in the area of Delnero Drive who matched the description provided and the man did not have a firearm. After an investigation, he was released and the police have deemed the area to be safe.