Lockdown on Sonora Elementary School has been lifted
SONORA - The lockdown on Sonora Elementary School has been lifted, per the announcement made by Sonora Police Department.
The school was on lockdown after a man was spotted in the area who was possibly carrying a firearm.
Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office investigated two separate reports of a wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a green shirt and possibly a gun.
During this time, authorities urged the public to avoid the area as a safety precaution and parents were advised to refrain from responding to the school at this time.
According to Sonora Police Department, they contacted a man in the area of Delnero Drive who matched the description provided and the man did not have a firearm. After an investigation, he was released and the police have deemed the area to be safe.
