Some Sacramento-area parks to receive state funding for improvements

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is announcing more than $40 million will go toward creating new outdoor recreation space across the state, including in and around the Sacramento area.

Yolo County is getting a sliver of funds for a new park in Knights Landing, and millions are headed for south Sacramento. Money is also going to Stockton for Van Buskirk Park.

Gabriel Glasper grew up in his south Sacramento neighborhood off Florin Road. He's excited that his local park is about to get a multi-million-dollar makeover.

The Southgate Recreation and Park District (RPD) is getting $8.5 million to spend on improvements at Jack Sheldon Park and the adjacent Florin Creek Trail.

"This park has been deserted for years, ever since I was a kid," Glasper said.

Vincent King, the Southgate RPD planning manager, said the goal is to add extra park space as well as improve what is already there. Additionally, accessibility improvements are planned for the trail.

"We have new things coming forward like a basketball court. We'll be redoing the tennis court and adding four new pickleball courts," King said.

Funding is also going toward a dog park, new picnic tables, shade structures, and a barbecue area.

"A lot of work to do, but we're excited to do it," King said.

A spokesperson for California's parks department said Southgate is one of only eight districts – out of hundreds that applied – to get this grant funding from the state.

"It is quite competitive," said Richard Rendón with California State Parks. "Historically, throughout this program, we've funded one of every ten applications."

It's part of an ongoing effort by the state to help improve outdoor access in underserved communities.

"There's great long-term families that have been here for years, and I think investing locally here in this neighborhood is great," local bicyclist Ernesto Espinoza said. "It's something that's long overdue."

King said work on the tennis and pickleball courts will start in a few months. The other improvements will take a few years to complete.