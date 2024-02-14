Some Sacramentans say "I do" on Valentine's Day as others search for their forever in polarized dating field

SACRAMENTO - As many people tied the knot this Valentine's Day, the dating field is becoming more polarized for others.

A recent Gallup survey showed that women 18-30 are now 30 percentage points more liberal than men. The different perspectives are making it difficult for some to find partners.

"It's just ridiculous that we can't have different opinions, but at the core still love and connect with one another," said America's marriage and relationship coach Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario.

Dr. Del Rosario said this polarization in the dating field has been changing for years now. She said it is really fueled by what young people see online and the affirmation they search for.

"I think all too often women are trying to shy away from their feminine energy and embrace more their masculine," said Dr. Del Rosario. "There needs to be a balance."

CBS13 asked Sacramentans if they thought you can still find love even when you and your partner have different points of view.

"Oh absolutely," said Derek Janke who was buying flowers for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. "It's all about communication."

Everyone we spoke with said young people need to put their opposition aside and have open minds.

"At the end of the day you always find the middle ground," said J.R. Crompton who was buying flowers for his husband and chocolates for his coworkers.

Karen Gabourie has been with her husband for 40-something years and said her secret to a long-lasting love is communication even when you do not see eye to eye on everything.

"We consider every day Valentine's Day," Gabourie told CBS 13.

Dr. Del Rosario said people need to also be their authentic selves to find love, and even with different points of view, you can have lasting love.

"Sometimes it can be rocky," said Dr. Del Rosario. "It has to do with your maturity and your relationship skillsets that you apply to those challenges in your relationship."

The Sacramento County's Clerk Office had its busiest day of the year on Valentine's Day extending its hours so couples could get their marriage licenses or a ceremony service.

We met one couple who has been together for about a year and just moved to the United States from Ukraine.

"Today is a beautiful day," said Andrew. "We are nine months living in USA. It's a beautiful country."