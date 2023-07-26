"We're never stopped if we're alone": Solving Sacramento's crime one neighborhood at a time

SACRAMENTO -- More shoplifters than paying customers, rumors of chain stores on the verge of closure, and community activists working to help their neighbors navigate the challenges that may be confusing — all of that is spread out between parts of Sacramento.

Some local Sacramento retailers are feeling the impacts of crime and shoplifting more than others.

One employee at Rite-Aid on Freeport Boulevard told CBS13, anonymously, they see shoplifting nearly "every day." Shelves, or even complete aisles, are empty due to as many items being stolen, according to the employee, who said all they can do is watch and report the crimes to Sacramento police.

The employee said the crimes are all reported to Rite-Aid's corporate office, but a spokesperson told CBS13 there are "no plans" to close the store.

As a company we strive to make over-the-counter merchandise easily accessible for our customers to support their everyday health and essential needs. Depending on the location, various items may be displayed in secure cases to ensure their availability for customers. Our pharmacy and retail associates are readily available to help customers access those products. Our customers appreciate having these items available, and overall, understand the need to secure them. --Alicja Wojczyk, Sr. Manager, External Communications

Rite-Aid is not the only local chain store that has employees on edge when they are at work. Across town at another chain store, an employee told CBS13 she worries she will have to defend herself while she's on the job.

"It's a lot of stress on my mental health. I'm fed up with it," said Sonia, who works at a Sacramento area chain store.

She said she hasn't worked at the store for a year yet, and already, she knows the store's "regular shoplifters" who walk into the store, but instead of paying, walk out with items in a cart or basket.

"Oftentimes, I feel like I do need to look out for my safety," said Sonia.

These concerns from employees like Sonia aren't new to community activists like Jennifer Holden, Mangan Park Neighborhood Association (MPNA) lead.

Holden has been involved in her community and the development of the Freeport Corridor for three years, and in that time, she said she's learned how to navigate making her neighborhood and the Greater Sacramento community safer.

"You have to keep going even when things make it seem very difficult," said Holden.

Holden explained that while navigating city government may be a challenge for some, she and the association work to make it easier for their neighbors. The idea, she said, is that change is easier when "you aren't alone to do it." A mindset that, she believes, will help solve and protect neighborhoods across Sacramento.

"We're never stopped if we are alone… ignorant and alone," said Holden.

In three years, she said the work MPNA has completed is sometimes, not front of mind, as she's focused on the issues of today, but that, as a group, there are solutions.

The Mangan Park Neighborhood Association Meeting is Wednesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

