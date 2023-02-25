Solidarity rally held at State Capitol in Sacramento to mark one year of Russia-Ukraine War

SACRAMENTO — A solidarity rally was held Friday at the California State Capitol in Sacramento to mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to demonstrate peace.

Emotions are still very raw for those in the Ukrainian community. Many were wiping away tears Friday as they relived so many gutwrenching moments of this war. But their resolve, they tell us, is strong.

They will continue to believe and continue to fight.

"We are for stopping this war. We're not for the war. We're for the peace. We have to get there together," said Dennis Nakonchmiy, the executive director for the Ukrainian American House.

Hundreds turned out to the west steps of the Capitol for the 365 Days of Bravery rally. It was a rain-soaked remembrance honoring the 7,000 civilians, including 400 children, who've been killed over the last year by Russian forces.

"Tonight is a remembrance of the fact that the people of Ukraine continue to fight, they continue to win, and they continue to have free people everywhere supporting them," said Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers, the adjutant general of California, on Friday.

Scattered throughout the crowd were Ukrainian flags proudly flying and signs denouncing Vladimir Putin.

"We want the Russians to realize today, February 24, it's been a year, and they're further back than they were when they started," said Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO. "They're not going to win this."

Even Russians fleeing the war and seeking asylum were on hand and standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

"Russian people are not all bad and we're really against this war and everything that Putin is doing right now," said Olga Scheshumova, a Russian seeking asylum. "It's absolutely wrong."

Ukrainian pop star Tina Karol sang the country's national anthem, hoping to bring light and love to those who've been forced to flee.

"My mission on the art front is to give them hope, give them understanding that the world is with us," Karol said.

It was a somber day with a unified spirit as Ukrainians cling to hope that peace is possible.

"We're absolutely sure that Ukraine will win," Nakonchmiy said. "We will have this victory together."

Earlier this week, Russia's ally, China, called for a ceasefire and laid out a 12-point peace plan. Ukraine's president said he's open to discussing it and plans to meet with China's president soon.