Police in Solano County looking for shooter, possible victims after shots fired into crowd at park

SUISUN CITY - Police in Suisun City are searching for the person who fired shots into a group of people at a park Sunday night.

At about 8:38 p.m., authorities received a call saying a group of teens were fighting at Heritage Park. Officers went to the park and heard gunshots coming from the park. When they approached the group, everyone scattered.

Officers collected evidence and got statements from those at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that a group made up of teens and young adults were watching or involved in a fight when someone shot into the crowd.

Police weren't able to find anyone any gunshot victims. They urge parents of high-school-aged kids who were at the park at the time of the shooting to contact them at 707-421-7373.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Suisun City Investigations at 707-421-7373.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.