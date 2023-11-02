Solano County red carpet celebration highlights young filmmakers with disabilities

VACAVILLE — Some talented young people aren't letting their disabilities stop them from making movies. These Solano County students are getting a taste of Tinseltown, complete with a red-carpet film premiere.

These young adults are part of an annual film production camp that teaches them how to write, direct, shoot and star in movies.

The Solano County Office of Education offers the two-week course to people 18 to 23 with neurodiverse abilities.

"They are young people who are getting ready to transition into adulthood, and this is one more opportunity for them to develop those work readiness skills," said Lisette Estrella-Henderson, the superintendent of the county OIffice of Education

The program is led by veteran filmmaker Joey Travolta, who is the brother of John Travolta.

"We usually do a theme," Travolta said. 'This year was high tech, so I give them a premise, then they've got to make up their stories," Travolta said.

The young filmmakers say much effort goes into the final cut.

"It was tough," said program participant Dylan Patrick. "You really have to work it."

Patrick is one of the stars on the screen.

"I learned how to be a great actor and have great responsibilities, and I also learned how to be famous," he said.

The parents of these young stars say it gives them new skills and opportunities for the future.

"It kind of opens up their mind to something because, obviously, they've been told all their lives that they're limited at what they can do and this opens up a whole new world for them," one parent said.

This is the program's fifth year and the students' films are posted on the website of the Solano County Office of Education.