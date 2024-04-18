Sol Blume festival uncertainty grows as attendees anticipate official postponement

Sacramento County says Discovery park not ready for Sol Blume

SACRAMENTO -- Ticket holders for the Sol Blume music festival in Sacramento are seeking answers on whether the event will go on as planned.

Concerns have been raised over a lack of communication from festival organizers on social media, leaving ticket holders in the dark.

With the festival scheduled to take place in just two weeks, many attendees have yet to receive their tickets.

Recently, an application form for food vendors on the festival's website went viral, revealing that the festival has been postponed to an unspecified date in the fall of 2024.

Despite this, Malia Larbi, a potential festivalgoer, said that she has not yet received an official email from organizers confirming the postponement.

This would have been her second year at the festival, as she recalls the event being postponed last year from April to August due to severe winter storms causing flooding in the park.

"Given the festival's unreliability, I'm reconsidering whether to attend," Larbi commented.

The pattern of last-minute changes seems to be repeating itself this year.

In a letter from Liz Bellas, director of Sacramento County Regional Parks, to the festival's organizers, she expressed concerns about the Discovery Park's current condition.

"While my staff has been diligently working to clean the park for general use, it is not yet capable of hosting a large festival with heavy infrastructure in early May. As previously stated, this event is crucial for the Sacramento region, and my team is ready to help reschedule the festival to a mutually agreeable date," Bellas noted.