Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation

TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School.

Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them.

Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed.

The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.