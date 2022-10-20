Watch CBS News
Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School.

Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them.

Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed.

The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

