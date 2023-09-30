Brawl at Sacramento kickball game leaves man unconscious
SACRAMENTO -- A kickball game that was part of a Sacramento sport and social league ended in a violent brawl that left one person knocked unconscious.
It happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Roosevelt Park.
The video of the brawl has been shared on social media, shocking league participants like Jovi and Laniah.
"I just not expecting how bad it got," Jovi said.
Jovi and Laniah were not at that game but have participated in the kickball league for more than five years. They say they have never seen anyone become violent on the field
Kickball is one of ten sports put on by Xoso Sport and Social League. The league aims to bring people 21 and up together to make friends through sports and social events.
"It really is just a fun, friendly league. It's just about adults having fun and doing recreational sports and nothing more than that," Jovi said.
"After five seasons playing kickball with Xoso. This is definitely an isolated incident. I've never seen anything like this," Laniah said.
The Sacramento Police Department said they responded around 9:15 to reports of a fight between several people. It's unclear what exactly started the fight. A player who was there told CBS13 that it involved a spectator, but that has not been confirmed.
A police report was filed, but the man knocked unconscious refused to press charges.
A statement from Xoso Sport and Social League says:
"We are extremely saddened by the event that took place after our games concluded Tuesday night. Our team is committed to keeping Xoso a welcoming, fun, safe environment for all our employees, players and supporters. In our 15 years of business, we have had very few physical altercations and none of this magnitude. We have a community of 20,000 players annually, and this tragic event is not representative of our community or company values. We have spent the past few days viewing multiple videos to identify the instigators and participants of the incident so we can remove them from our leagues. We have zero tolerance for this behavior."
