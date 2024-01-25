Snowboards stolen from Boreal racks, 3 arrested for grand theft

SODA SPRINGS - Three men were arrested for grand theft after multiple snowboards were stolen from rack holders at Boreal Mountain Ski Resort earlier this week.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the ski resort on Monday after receiving a report that a snowboard was stolen from a ski and snowboard rack at the mountain.

Deputies learned two victims set their boards on rack holders just out of the ticket area for about 15 minutes. But when they returned, one board was gone.

The two snowboarders went searching for the snowboard and eventually located the board in the back of a truck in the parking lot.

Deputies said the victims encountered the three suspects. They were identified as 25-year-old Shane Farnsworth-Slattery of Grass Valley, 23-year-old Dakoda Hamilton of Grass Valley and 38-year-old Brandon Henslee of Nevada City.

When the victims confronted the suspect, deputies said Farnsworth-Slattery reportedly assaulted one of the victims before the three men took off.

After getting the board back, the victims called 911 and provided deputies with a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle's license plate number.

Deputies determined the vehicle was registered to Hamilton. They said Farnsworth-Slattery and Henslee are on active probation with grant terms and conditions, including search and seizure.

The three suspects were located at a home in Grass Valley. Deputies said four suspected stolen snowboards were recovered and drug paraphernalia was located at the home.

During the investigation, deputies determined two more people had their snowboards stolen at Boreal on Monday. Those boards were found in the parking lot, adjacent to where the suspects parked their vehicle.

The three men were booked into jail on a grand theft charge and criminal conspiracy. Farnsworth-Slattery and Henslee will also face additional charges.