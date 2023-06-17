Snell Fire burning in remote area of Napa County grows to 75 acres

PIX Now Evening Edition 6-16-23 PIX Now Evening Edition 6-16-23 06:44

NAPA COUNTY -- The first large fire of the season has burned 75 acres in Napa County early Friday evening.

The incident, the so-called Snell Fire, is burning along Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, a a rural area outside of Lake Berryessa and Angwin. The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit first reported the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

By 6:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 75 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

#SnellFire UPDATE: The fire is approximately 75 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Resources dispatched include 18 engines, 2 air tankers, 2 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 3 hand crews and 4 dozers. If traveling in the area, please give way to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4YpH2q7uta — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 17, 2023

Fire crews are attacking it from the air with multiple air tankers and helicopters. Resources dispatched include 18 engines, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers.

So far there are no evacuation orders, but drivers are being asked to stay clear of the area and to give fire crews room to work.