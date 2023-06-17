Watch CBS News
Snell Fire burning in remote area of Napa County grows to 75 acres

/ CBS San Francisco

NAPA COUNTY -- The first large fire of the season has burned 75 acres in Napa County early Friday evening.

The incident, the so-called Snell Fire, is burning along Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, a a rural area outside of Lake Berryessa and Angwin. The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit first reported the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

By 6:30 p.m., it had grown to approximately 75 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Fire crews are attacking it from the air with multiple air tankers and helicopters. Resources dispatched include 18 engines, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers. 

So far there are no evacuation orders, but drivers are being asked to stay clear of the area and to give fire crews room to work.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

