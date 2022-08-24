Watch CBS News
Local News

Smudging as healing practice approved for St. Paul Public Schools

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS/AP

Smudging as healing practice approved for St. Paul Public Schools
Smudging as healing practice approved for St. Paul Public Schools 00:51

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Native American traditional practice of smudging is now allowed at St. Paul Public Schools.

The district announced that its board of education approved the smudging policy Tuesday evening. Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts.

In part, the policy recognizes tobacco, sage, sweetgrass and cedar as traditional Native American medicines.

Students and staff will now be allowed to use these medicines to conduct individual or group smudging, however the practice must be conducted under the direct supervision of an "appropriate school district staff member," the school district said.

Smudging will also need to be practiced in a manner that abides by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act. 

Smudging was already taking place on an informal basis at some St. Paul schools, but supporters wanted to develop an official policy. Supporters said it is a way to create a sense of belonging for Native American students who make up nearly 4% of the district's population. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.