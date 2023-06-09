SMUD workers train for helicopter long-line training

SACRAMENTO -- SMUD is training its next batch of helicopter longline workers. The energy company says this kind of service response is more efficient and can help prevent wildfires.

Securely strapped in, line crew members are hoisted to work on service transmissions, sometimes more than 140 feet in the air, all while hanging from a rope connected to a helicopter.

"They hang on the long line, they are placed on the structure and from there they start performing their work," line asset supervisor Mike Munn said.

The training only takes a day, but it's rigorous -- with safety being a top priority.

"There's a lot of classroom time and a lot of going over procedures," Munn said. "SMUD is very big on safety and also very big on training."

SMUD says this kind of operation is more efficient, allowing a quicker response to rural service lines. It also helps prevent wildfires by not having trucks drive to rural areas which may be surrounded by tall dry grass.

"So you don't have the hot exhaust in the tall grasses. We're just trying to make everything safe."

Starting back in 2009, this kind of work isn't new. But new for this batch of line workers it is. Soon after their training, they are eligible to be dispatched to rural lines across SMUD's service area.